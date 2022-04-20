Iowa State Lands 4-Star 2023 QB Prospect

Score one for Coach Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclone Football program. This week, the team received a commitment from a 4-star in-state quarterback prospect.

JJ Kohl of Ankeny, Iowa, and Ankeny High School announced his intention via Twitter.

A 4-star quarterback prospect, Kohl chose Iowa State over Indiana, Boston College, Illinois, and Florida State per 247sports.

Kohl is listed at 6'6' and 227 pounds and offers Campbell and the Cyclones prototypical size for the quarterback position.

Kohl's commitment is a big win for the program and is now the 6th commitment for Iowa State's 2023 class.

Per Varsity Bound, Kohl threw for 2,185 yards last season for Ankeny Hill School, which included 25 touchdowns to just 4 interceptions, and also added a rushing touchdown.

The Cyclones will be in search of a new signal-caller this Fall after the graduation of longtime starter Brock Purdy. The Cyclones open the season on September 3rd at home against Southeast Missouri.

