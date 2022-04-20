Iowa State Lands 4-Star 2023 QB Prospect

Iowa State Lands 4-Star 2023 QB Prospect

Getty Images

Score one for Coach Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclone Football program. This week, the team received a commitment from a 4-star in-state quarterback prospect.

JJ Kohl of Ankeny, Iowa, and Ankeny High School announced his intention via Twitter.

A 4-star quarterback prospect, Kohl chose Iowa State over Indiana, Boston College, Illinois, and Florida State per 247sports.

Kohl is listed at 6'6' and 227 pounds and offers Campbell and the Cyclones prototypical size for the quarterback position.

Getty Images
loading...

Kohl's commitment is a big win for the program and is now the 6th commitment for Iowa State's 2023 class.

Per Varsity Bound, Kohl threw for 2,185 yards last season for Ankeny Hill School, which included 25 touchdowns to just 4 interceptions, and also added a rushing touchdown.

The Cyclones will be in search of a new signal-caller this Fall after the graduation of longtime starter Brock Purdy. The Cyclones open the season on September 3rd at home against Southeast Missouri.

Getty Images
loading...

Sources: Varsity Bound247Sports and JJ Kohl Twitter

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS

Get our free mobile app

The Sunken Iowa Steamboat

A shipwreck full of sunken treasure isn't exactly something you'd expect to find anywhere near the state of Iowa, but the remains of a giant steamboat ship still lie at the bottom of this western Iowa river to this day. You can also find out more information on the shipwreck at Only In Your State.

Filed Under: Ames, Big 12, CFB, College Football, commit, Cyclones, FCS, future, Iowa State, qb, quarterback, recruit
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top