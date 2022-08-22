Is A South Dakota Mom’s Salary Better Than Minnesota?
How do stay-at-home moms spend their time? A better question may be, "How many times do stay-at-home moms get a break?"
The tireless tasks are 24/7 for some. Just think of what moms go through each day on child care and household duties alone:
- Caring for and helping household children: 2.63 hours
- Housework: 1.57 hours
- Food preparation and cleanup: 1.79 hours
- Travel related to caring for and helping household children: 0.31 hours
- Lawn and garden care: 0.10 hours
According to the Labor Department, the median hourly wage for child daycare services is $13.31. If a stay-at-home mom were to earn an equivalent wage for child care, she would make $35 a day for an average of 2.63 hours spent providing care for her children.
When the term homemaker is used, for South Dakota moms who ranked 22 in the nation, the average annual salary calculates to $32,824. That's just a few more bucks than our Minnesota (24) neighbors at $32,673 with Iowa just behind (25) at $29,689.
In 2021 stay-at-home mom jobs accounted for 106 hours per week at a fair market salary of $184,820, according to Salary.com. The median annual salary for stay-at-home moms in 2019 was $178,201 – rising $15,620 (a 9.6% increase) from the 2018 mother's worth calculation.
Consider the role of a stay-at-home mom and these jobs most of us take for granted:
Academic Advisor
Accountant I
Art Director
Athletic Director
Buyer II
CEO
Coach
Day Care Teacher
Dietitian
Instructor
Event Planner
Executive Housekeeper
Facilities Director
Groundskeeper
Interior Designer II
Janitor
Judge/Magistrate
Laundry Manager
Logistics Analyst I
Maintenance Supervisor
Network Administrator
Photographer
Plumber
Public School Teacher
Psychologist
Recreational Therapist
Staff Nurse
Social Media Specialist
Tailor
Work/Life Manager
So, when the bread-winner walks through the door at the end of their workday, do they ask, "So dear, how was your day?"
Now, if YOU are a stay-at-home mom, try this handy calculator and then submit the paperwork to the usual department head.
TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:
- 12 Uniquely South Dakotan Places To See Before Summer Ends
- Guess The South Dakota Town Named 'Worst To Visit' In US
- Would You Drive 335 Miles To This Iowa Diner?
- Is it Legal to Spread Ashes at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota?