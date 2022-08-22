Is A South Dakota Mom’s Salary Better Than Minnesota?

How do stay-at-home moms spend their time? A better question may be, "How many times do stay-at-home moms get a break?"

The tireless tasks are 24/7 for some. Just think of what moms go through each day on child care and household duties alone:

Caring for and helping household children: 2.63 hours

Housework: 1.57 hours

Food preparation and cleanup: 1.79 hours

Travel related to caring for and helping household children: 0.31 hours

Lawn and garden care: 0.10 hours

According to the Labor Department, the median hourly wage for child daycare services is $13.31. If a stay-at-home mom were to earn an equivalent wage for child care, she would make $35 a day for an average of 2.63 hours spent providing care for her children.

When the term homemaker is used, for South Dakota moms who ranked 22 in the nation, the average annual salary calculates to $32,824. That's just a few more bucks than our Minnesota (24) neighbors at $32,673 with Iowa just behind (25) at $29,689.

In 2021 stay-at-home mom jobs accounted for 106 hours per week at a fair market salary of $184,820, according to Salary.com. The median annual salary for stay-at-home moms in 2019 was $178,201 – rising $15,620 (a 9.6% increase) from the 2018 mother's worth calculation.

Consider the role of a stay-at-home mom and these jobs most of us take for granted:

Academic Advisor

Accountant I

Art Director

Athletic Director

Buyer II

CEO

Coach

Day Care Teacher

Dietitian

Instructor

Event Planner

Executive Housekeeper

Facilities Director

Groundskeeper

Interior Designer II

Janitor

Judge/Magistrate

Laundry Manager

Logistics Analyst I

Maintenance Supervisor

Network Administrator

Photographer

Plumber

Public School Teacher

Psychologist

Recreational Therapist

Staff Nurse

Social Media Specialist

Tailor

Work/Life Manager

So, when the bread-winner walks through the door at the end of their workday, do they ask, "So dear, how was your day?"

Now, if YOU are a stay-at-home mom, try this handy calculator and then submit the paperwork to the usual department head.

