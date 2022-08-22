Is A South Dakota Mom&#8217;s Salary Better Than Minnesota?

Is A South Dakota Mom’s Salary Better Than Minnesota?

monkeybusinessimages/ThinkStock

How do stay-at-home moms spend their time? A better question may be, "How many times do stay-at-home moms get a break?"

The tireless tasks are 24/7 for some. Just think of what moms go through each day on child care and household duties alone:

  • Caring for and helping household children: 2.63 hours
  • Housework: 1.57 hours
  • Food preparation and cleanup: 1.79 hours
  • Travel related to caring for and helping household children: 0.31 hours
  • Lawn and garden care: 0.10 hours

According to the Labor Department, the median hourly wage for child daycare services is $13.31. If a stay-at-home mom were to earn an equivalent wage for child care, she would make $35 a day for an average of 2.63 hours spent providing care for her children.

Get our free mobile app

When the term homemaker is used, for South Dakota moms who ranked 22 in the nation, the average annual salary calculates to $32,824. That's just a few more bucks than our Minnesota (24) neighbors at $32,673 with Iowa just behind (25) at $29,689.

In 2021 stay-at-home mom jobs accounted for 106 hours per week at a fair market salary of $184,820, according to Salary.com. The median annual salary for stay-at-home moms in 2019 was $178,201 – rising $15,620 (a 9.6% increase) from the 2018 mother's worth calculation.

Consider the role of a stay-at-home mom and these jobs most of us take for granted:

Academic Advisor
Accountant I
Art Director
Athletic Director
Buyer II
CEO
Coach
Day Care Teacher
Dietitian
Instructor
Event Planner
Executive Housekeeper
Facilities Director
Groundskeeper
Interior Designer II
Janitor
Judge/Magistrate
Laundry Manager
Logistics Analyst I
Maintenance Supervisor
Network Administrator
Photographer
Plumber
Public School Teacher
Psychologist
Recreational Therapist
Staff Nurse
Social Media Specialist
Tailor
Work/Life Manager

So, when the bread-winner walks through the door at the end of their workday, do they ask, "So dear, how was your day?"

Now, if YOU are a stay-at-home mom, try this handy calculator and then submit the paperwork to the usual department head.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

Sioux Falls South Dakota Brewery Guide

As you enjoy your time in Sioux Falls for business or pleasure, don't be afraid to take the time to find out what the locals enjoy. Including the craft breweries.
Filed Under: Iowa day care, Minnesota day care, Minnesota Mom's Salary, mom duties, mom jobs, South Dakota daycare, South Dakota Mom's Salary, stay-at-home moms
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top