Is it Illegal to Shoot or Trap These Birds in South Dakota?

Credit: Dimitar Donovski, Jeremy Hynes, Joshoua Cotten via Unsplash

The state of South Dakota is home to a wide variety of birds. Some are native to the Mount Rushmore State, while others are just passing through.

When it comes to our state, there are some very specific guidelines in place that prohibit the hunting and trapping of certain birds.

Obviously, pheasants, grouse, and quail are all fair game in South Dakota. But what about other birds, such as crows, cardinals, and blue jays? The answers may surprise you.

Northern Cardinal: The Northern Cardinal is protected under the Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918.

Blue Jay: Blue Jays are quite prevalent in the eastern part of South Dakota, and are also protected under the Federal Migratory BIrd Act.

American Crow: It is legal to shoot or trap crows in South Dakota, however, it's seasonal. According to the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Department, Crow season began on March 1st and ends on April 30th. It will begin again on September 1st and last through Halloween.

For more information on birds and their hunting seasons in South Dakota, check out the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Department website. You can also find more hunting information at Project Upland. 

Story Source: South Dakota Game Fish and ParksSialis WebsiteProject Upland

