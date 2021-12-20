Is It OK To Re-Gift A Christmas Present In South Dakota?

South Dakota has one of the very best qualities of life in the country. And we try to be nice. Maybe not Minnesota nice, but right up there.

When it comes to gift-getting we don't like to hurt anyone's feelings.

So what if you are gifted a Bacon Scented Candle or a Squirrel In Underpants Christmas Tree Ornament and you feel there is no way you will find a use for either of these treasures?

As sensitive South Dakotans can you with good conscience re-gift the presents?

Get our free mobile app

According to Better Homes & Gardens and etiquette expert Valerie Sokolosky you can if you follow these 5 guidelines.

Be Sure It Makes Sense: Sokolosky's says, "Just as any gift, make sure it is something you would have thought to purchase for the person."

Presentation Is Everything: Make sure you double-check the packaging. You will be so busted if you re-gift something and it has someone else's name on the original gift tag.

Think of It As a 'Renewed Gift': This is a don't ask don't tell kind of thing. If you’re not specifically asked about a gift, you don’t have to tell anyone it was regifted.

Don’t Regift within the Same Group: We all have friends groups and family groups. There are usually two separate universes. As a rule, don't regift within the universes.

Be Honest: So your dear Grandma gives you a box of Chocolate Peanut Clusters forgetting that you have a peanut allergy. You decide to give the candy to a friend that would appreciate them. Then Granny later asks if you enjoyed them? Rather than state that if you had you'd be dead now, perhaps explain that you can't eat such things and let her know you gave them to someone that enjoyed them very much.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: