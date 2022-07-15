Is it Really Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in South Dakota?

Taking a snooze in your car might be tempting sometimes, but depending on what state you're in, it can also be very illegal. But is South Dakota one of them?

Federally, sleeping in your car isn't a crime, but in several states and municipalities, it most definitely is. Even taking a quick nap at a rest stop can cause you trouble in a handful of states.

So, is it, in fact, illegal to sleep in your car in the state of South Dakota?

Credit: Lechon Kirb via Unsplash Credit: Lechon Kirb via Unsplash loading...

The answer is a resounding no. However, according to The Road Trip Expert, different areas can have different ordinances, so it's always important to:

Check For Signs

Stay Off Highways and Busy Roads

Avoid Residential Areas

Avoid Private Property

It's also important to know where you can sleep at highway rest stops, and according to frugal RV travel, these are the states in which, snoozing at rest stops is allowed:

Arizona

Arkansas

Connecticut - only on Illinois Toll Road

Indiana - only on Indiana Toll Road

Kansas

Nevada

New Mexico

New York - emergencies only

Ohio - only on Ohio Turnpike

Oklahoma

Oregon - 14-hour limit

Texas

Virginia

Wyoming - with some limitations

For a wider look at which states allow sleeping in vehicles and which don't, check out the links below the article.

Story Source: Trip Advisor, KXRB, The Road Trip Expert

