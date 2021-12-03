Is The South Dakota Republican Party Having Déjà Vu?

Governor Noem, Steve Haugaard (via Facebook)

Despite how this story sounds, there is little or no controversy involved. Usually, political candidates are on opposite sides of certain issues. However, that's currently not the case in South Dakota.

Both South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and South Dakota Republican Candidate for Governor Steve Huagaard are currently fighting for the same "freedoms" for South Dakotans. Huagaard is currently urging Governor Noem to support legislation that protects the medical freedoms of South Dakota residents from President Biden's vaccine mandate.

According to a recent press release, Steve Haugaard sent a letter to Governor Noem in September asking for a Special Session to tackle President Biden's vaccine mandate. Governor Noem has yet to respond to Haugaard's request. The silence from Governor Noem on this contended topic alone worries Hauggard.

“I hope that the governor’s close ties to healthcare donors and lobbyists will not interfere with her judgment concerning the Biden mandate. The legislature stands ready and willing to protect the medical and conscience rights of South Dakotans. Let us do our job.”

Here's the confusing and perplexing part about this whole situation. Governor Noem and Steve Hauggard are both defending the same position. Governor Noem has been extremely vocal about advocating for the medical freedoms of South Dakota residents in the face of a national vaccine mandate. As a fellow Republican, it's clear Steve Hauggard shares the same views as Governor Noem.

Is there déjà vu among the South Dakota Republican Party? It appears to look that way.

Remember: Election Day for the office of Governor of South Dakota will take place on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022.

