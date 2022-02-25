Jackrabbits Have Huge Comeback Win Over Oral Roberts

TULSA, OK – South Dakota State men's basketball forced overtime and used a monster night from Luke Appel to fight back and earn a huge 106-102 victory over Oral Roberts at Mabee Arena Thursday night.

Three players for the Jackrabbits finished in double figures, led by a mind-boggling 41 points and 10 rebounds from Appel for his first career double-double. He was 16-of-20 from the field and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line, including the two free throws that forced overtime.

Luke Apple dropped 41 points and had 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. He was 16-of-20 from the field and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line, including the two free throws that forced overtime.

Get our free mobile app

Douglas Wilson finished with 29 points, shooting 13-of-18 from the floor, as Baylor Scheierman hit the 1,000-point mark with his 26 points, five rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.

ORU was led by 34 points from Max Abmas.

SDSU continues to road trip to Kansas City, MO, and takes on the UMKC Roos for the final conference game of the season as they search to become the first Summit League team to be unbeaten in conference play. Tip is scheduled for 7:00 PM at Swinney Center.