The South Dakota schools dominated the Summit League basketball postseason awards, which were announced just ahead of the conference tournaments, which begin in Sioux Falls, Saturday (March 9).

For the second straight season, South Dakota State swept the player of the year honors with seniors Mike Daum and Macy Miller repeating as the league's best.

Daum led the Summit, averaging a double-double in scoring (26 points per game) and rebounding (12 per game).

He is the second three-time Summit Player of the Year winner, joining Caleb Green of Oral Roberts who won three straight awards from 2004-05 through 2007-08.

Daum, a native of Kimball, Nebraska is just the tenth player in college basketball history to score more than 3,000 points in a career.

Fellow Jackrabbit David Jenkins Jr. and South Dakota's Stanley Umude join Daum on the All-Summit League First Team.

Jenkins, a sophomore, finished in the top ten in the league in scoring, three-point attempts, minutes played, free throw shooting, and fewest turnovers.

Umude, a sophomore, finished in the top ten in scoring, field goals, blocked shots, free throws, rebounding, and fewest turnovers.

Coyote junior Cody Kelley made the All-Newcomer Team. The transfer from Wyoming finished in the league's top ten in minutes played, three-point shooting, and assists.

2018-19 MEN'S ALL-SUMMIT LEAGUE FIRST TEAM

Mike Daum, South Dakota State

David Jenkins, South Dakota State

Stanley Umude, South Dakota

John Konchar, Purdue Fort Wayne

Mitch Hahn, Omaha

Zach Jackson, Omaha

Defensive Player of the Year

Brandon Gilbeck, Western Illinois

Sixth Man of the Year

Kevin Obanor, Oral Roberts

Freshman of the Year

Kevin Obanor, Oral Roberts

Newcomer of the Year

Vinnie Shahid, North Dakota State

Coach of the Year

Derrin Hansen, Omaha

On the women's side, Miller was second in the Summit in scoring (18 points per game), fifth in field goal percentage (56%), sixth in assists (57), seventh in three-point accuracy 42%), eighth in free throw accuracy (86%), and tenth in steals (22).

The senior from Mitchell is the first back-to-back Summit League Player of the Year winner since Fort Wayne's Amanda Hyde in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

She's joined on the first team by her backcourt mate, and fellow senior, Madison Guebert. Guebert three-point shooting, three-point percentage, free throw percentage, and assists.

A pair of South Dakota players, senior Allison Arens and junior Ciara Duffy, are also on the first team.

Arens was in the Summit's top ten in field goal percentage, free throw percentage, assists, and steals.

Duffy finished in the top ten in scoring, field goals made, free throw percentage, minutes played, and assists.

Fellow Coyote Hannah Sjerven was the league's Newcomer of the Year and the Sixth Player of the Year. The sophomore transfer from New Mexico landed in the top ten in field goal percentage, free throw shooting, and blocked shots.

South Dakota State freshman Paiton Burckhard is also on the All-Newcomer Team. She was second in the Summit in field goal percentage this season.

South Dakota's Dawn Plitzuweit is the Summit League Coach of the Year for the second straight year. Plitzuweit guided the Coyotes to a conference-best 26 wins during the regular season. USD also spent two weeks in the AP Top 25 for the first time in school history.

2018-19 WOMEN'S ALL-SUMMIT LEAGUE FIRST TEAM

Macy Miller, South Dakota State

Madison Guebert, South Dakota State

Allison Arens, South Dakota

Ciara Duffy, South Dakota

Lakota Beatty, Oral Roberts

Lexi Klabo, North Dakota

Defensive Player of the Year

Allison Arens, South Dakota

Sixth Woman of the Year

Hannah Sjerven, South Dakota

Freshman of the Year

Danni Nichols, Western Illinois

Newcomer of the Year

Hannah Sjerven, South Dakota

Coach of the Year