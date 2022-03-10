Kansas State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Resigns

The Kansas State Wildcats had a bad season on the basektball court and that ended with a loss in the Big 12 tournament on Wednesday.

The news didn't get any better after the loss as their head coach announced his resignation.

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber announced his retirement Thursday after the Wildcats completed their third strait losing season.

In his tenure at Kansas State, Weber led them to a record of 147-114 with five trips to the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas State Athletic Director Gene Taylor released a statement on the move as well.

"Coach Weber has provided selfless leadership to our basketball program and university for the last decade. With two conference championships and an Elite Eight run in 2018, our program reached exceptional levels of success under his direction. His development of young men on and off the court, while representing K-State in a first-class manner with the highest level of integrity is unmatched in today's game and something all K-Staters should take great pride in."

Prior to his time at Kansas State, Weber was the head coach at Illinois and Southern Illinois.

For more information on the Kansas State Wildcats basketball team, their current roster and news surrounding their program, you can visit their team website.