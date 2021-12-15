Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band Coming to the District

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Trouble is... 25th Anniversary Tour, is coming to The District in Sioux Falls on May 3rd, 2022! In 2022 rock and blues music fans will be able to see The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band perform Trouble Is... in its entirety.

Tickets start at $39.50 go on sale on December 17th and you can order them safely and securely here.

Trouble Is... went on to sell over 1,000,000 copies in the U.S. and was certified Platinum by the RIAA. It featured 4 top ten hits, "Slow Ride", "Somehow, Somewhere, Someway", “Everything Is Broken” and of course, the #1 Mainstream Rock hit “Blue on Black”, spending an astonishing 104 weeks on the Billboard Charts. Shepherd won two Billboard Music Awards, including for Rock Song of the Year, and received his first of many Grammy nominations.

Twenty-five years later, Kenny Wayne Shepherd is still releasing groundbreaking music, accumulating awards, touring the world, and performing for ever-expanding audiences while those few critics have likely found new career paths.

Trouble Is... was produced by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Jerry Harrison and was the beginning of a long-term collaboration between Harrison and Shepherd. The album also features musical powerhouses including Chris Layton, Tommy Shannon and Reese Wynans as well as James Cotton.

