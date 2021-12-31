Kirk Cousins Won’t Face Packers
Get our free mobile app
Eagan, MN (KROC AM News) - They were already facing a big hill to climb at Lambeau Field Sunday night and now it's even bigger.
The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday morning starting quarterback Kirk Cousins will not suit up.
Blame it on Covid.
Here's the story from team reporter Eric Smith:
The Vikings have placed quarterback Kirk Cousins on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Cousins, who has been following protocols for unvaccinated players all season and said in training camp he was unvaccinated, is out for Sunday night's game against Green Bay.
With backup quarterback Sean Mannion also on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the current available quarterbacks on the Vikings roster are Kellen Mond and Kyle Sloter.
UPDATE FROM THE VIKINGS
RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds
Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.