Kirk Cousins Won’t Face Packers

Eagan, MN (KROC AM News) - They were already facing a big hill to climb at Lambeau Field Sunday night and now it's even bigger.

photo by Kim David/Townsquare Media

The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday morning starting quarterback Kirk Cousins will not suit up.

Blame it on Covid.

Here's the story from team reporter Eric Smith:

The Vikings have placed quarterback Kirk Cousins on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Cousins, who has been following protocols for unvaccinated players all season and said in training camp he was unvaccinated, is out for Sunday night's game against Green Bay.

With backup quarterback Sean Mannion also on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the current available quarterbacks on the Vikings roster are Kellen Mond and Kyle Sloter.

UPDATE FROM THE VIKINGS