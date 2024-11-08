Lamar Jackson, Ravens AFC North Thriller Over Bengals

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens were in a predicament Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, facing a 14-point deficit in the second half with a struggling defense.


So what gave them any hope of a comeback? Lamar Jackson is playing his best football ever.   

Jackson produced the best fourth quarter of his career, leading the Ravens to a 35-34 victory. In recording a perfect 158.3 passer rating in the fourth quarter, he threw for 197 yards and three touchdowns -- both personal highs in the fourth quarter -- to record a season sweep of the Bengals and save the NFL's worst pass defense again.  

 

 

It didn't matter that the Ravens defense allowed 470 yards and five touchdowns. There was always a belief that Jackson was going to lead Baltimore to victory.


The Bengals (4-6) led 21-7 midway through the third quarter when Baltimore (7-3) created a huge break to get back into the game.

Joe Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase for a 5-yard touchdown pass in the final minute. Cincinnati's 2-point attempt for the potential winning points failed when a Burrow pass for tight end Tanner Hudson sailed a high.

Jackson threw touchdown passes of 84 yards to Tylan Wallace and 18 yards to Mark Andrews before connecting with Rashod Bateman for the winning, 5-yard score with 1:49 left.

The Ravens scored 28 points in the second half, the most by any team in a second half this season.

The Ravens are 7-3 with the NFL's No. 1 offense (440.2 yards per game) and the league's No. 27 defense (367.9).

