Lincoln High School Target of ‘Swatting’ Call

An early morning to Sioux Falls Police about an active shooter at Lincoln High School turned out to be a hoax and is part of a larger problem sweeping the nation.

Dakota News Now is reporting that the call to authorities at about 8:30 AM Thursday (October 13) sent police, Minnehaha County Sherriff's deputies, and federal agents to the school to investigate.

The building was secured while students sheltered in place. Eventually, Lincoln's on-site resource officer checked the building's interior and found nothing suspicious.

[brandedapporomo]

Authorities are now attempting to trace the origins of the phone call. Sioux Falls Police spokesperson Sam Clemens says the call is part of a wave of 'swatting' calls that are happening with increased frequency around the state and the rest of the country.

Sioux Falls School District Superintendent Dr. Jane Stavem and Dave Osterquist, the district's Safety Coordinator later sent a letter to parents, briefing them on the day's events.

The message added that swatting attempts are taking place across the country with the intent of tieing up law enforcement resources.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

