Listen as Summit League Commish Josh Fenton Joins Overtime

Summit League

The Summit League Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament officially starts here in Sioux Falls on Friday and runs through the Championship Games on Tuesday.

On the Wednesday airing of Overtime with Bert Remien on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO, Summit League Commissioner Josh Fenton joined the program to preview the event, the top teams, and give the latest news from the conference.

You can find all of the details on the Summit League Tournament online at the league's official website.

Here is the complete interview with commissioner Josh Fenton from Wednesday's show:

All four programs for USD and SDSU avoided the play-in round of the tournament, and will all be in action on either Saturday or Sunday with their first games.

Here is this year's Women's Bracket:

loading...

As for the Men's side, Oral Roberts is the top seed after an undefeated regular season in conference play. South Dakota State is the #2 seed in the Men's Bracket:

loading...

Be sure to get out and support SDSU, USD, and all of the great Summit League programs at this weekend's tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center!

Source: The Summit League

