‘Little Shop of Horrors’ Opens This Weekend In Sioux Falls
The Goodnight Theatre Collective is keeping the spooky season vibes going for a little bit longer. October may be over, but the 'horrors' just keep coming to Sioux Falls.
The Goodnight Theatre Collective is a local theatre group that produces original content as well as puts their own spin on theatre favorites. Previously, their addition to the spooky season was a live version of Rocky Horror Picture Show.
The show is made up of 100% local talent including a full live band.
According to the Facebook event page, Little Shop of Horrors is described as, "Head on down to Skid Row with Good Night as we tackle our rendition of the B horror movie turned musical cult classic! Find out what happens when a bloodthirsty plant complicates a budding young romance in Little Shop of Horrors."
The show is the Broadway version so it may differ from the well-known movie version featuring Rick Moranis. However, both are great and you will still enjoy all your favorite moments and songs!
Keep in mind the show is comedic, but also a little scary. The organizers consider parents and guardians to be the best decision-makers for their families.
Little Shop of Horrors will have shows this weekend at The Belbas Theatre. Shows are Thursday, November 4th through Saturday, November 6th. All shows are at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available here.
