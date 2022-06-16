Looking To Travel To A “Fun State?” Don’t Come To South Dakota
People who live in South Dakota already know just how much fun this state offers. From hiking adventures to lively local restaurants, you can always find something to do in South Dakota. After all, we are the state of "Great Faces, Great Places."
However, compared to the rest of the United States, it appears as though South Dakota is not as much fun as we think it is. There is some good news…the state isn’t totally boring. According to WalletHub, South Dakota is just about in the middle when it comes to the "Most Fun States in America.”
Since families are looking to travel this summer, WalletHub studied each state to determine where families can have the most fun. South Dakota sits at #29 out of the 50 states on WalletHub's new study.
The experts at WalletHub say this study is based on states "offering the greatest variety and most cost-effective options for enjoyment, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key metrics. The data set ranges from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita." Well, one would think that South Dakota fits this description perfectly! There are some Midwestern states that were actually identified as the Top 20 "Most Fun States in America” and a couple even cracked the Top 10.
The following are the Top 10 "Most Fun States in America:"
- California
- Florida
- Nevada
- New York
- Illinois
- Colorado
- Washington
- Texas
- Minnesota
- Louisiana
Despite South Dakota’s overall landing in the bottom half of the list, the state does rank high in certain categories. South Dakota claims the third spot for "Variety of Arts, Entertainment, & Recreation Establishments.” It can also be found in the Top Five for states with "Access to National Parks.” Surprisingly, South Dakota is one of the states with the "fewest restaurants per capita."
Do you think South Dakota’s designated rank is fair, or does it deserve a more prestigious position on the list? What are some fun things you like to do in the state?
