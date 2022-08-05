Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James Productive Contract Talks
LOS ANGELES -- LeBron James and the Lakers had a "productive" discussion about their future together on Thursday, Rich Paul, CEO of Klutch Sports Group, told ESPN.
No new deal has been agreed upon yet, however, sources said.
James and Paul met with Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka as well as new Lakers coach Darvin Ham in the war room at the Lakers' practice facility in El Segundo, California, on Thursday. It was the first day James was eligible to sign a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Lakers.
Paul told ESPN he expects both sides to continue a dialogue moving forward.
James has until June 30 to sign the extension before becoming an unrestricted free agent.
It is possible James could seek a one-year extension, worth $47 million for the 2023-24 season, with an additional year with a player option for 2024-25.