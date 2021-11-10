Meet Augustana’s NCAA Woman of the Year [VIDEO]

As she played in 54 games for the Augustana Vikings in Sioux Falls this season in right field, Kendall Cornick, an All-America softball player, is the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year.

Cornick's accomplishments also include the 2021 NSIC Player of the Year.

What has she done on the field this year? The list is long, but here are just a few of the highlights:

Ranked second in the nation with 34 stolen bases, going 34-for-35

Tallied a .515 on-base percentage

Recorded a league-best 26 multi-hit games

Carried a 20-game hitting streak throughout the year

Tallied an on-base streak of 23 games

Get our free mobile app

Cornick recently wrote "How Softball Changed My Life."