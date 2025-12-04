C.J. Ham continues to make quite the impact on and off the field for the Minnesota Vikings in what is his 9th NFL season.

The veteran battled an injury early on this year, but has made his return to the field recently for the Vikings.

On Thursday, Ham was honored as the Minnesota Vikings team selection for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Per Vikings.com:

Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell annually asks the locker room to vote for that season's WPMOY Club Winner; he emphasized the significance of peer selection.

"For C.J. to be nominated two years in a row by his teammates says a lot about the impact he has in our locker room," O'Connell said. "Every time we introduce our starting fullback at U.S. Bank Stadium, you can feel how much our fans love and appreciate him. My hope is that people fully understand the type of human being and leader he is — someone who is committed to serving others and brings his teammates along with him. C.J. Ham is truly one of one."

That is just a snippet over the lengthy and worthwhile writeup about Ham at Vikings.com.

The veteran continues to make his presence felt in the locker room and in the communities that raised him. Each summer for the past three years, Ham has been back in Sioux Falls putting on a football camp for area youth, and has similar efforts in his hometown of Duluth.

This season, Ham has appeared in six games thus far for Minnesota.

