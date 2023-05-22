Minnesota Gophers Have the Country’s 2nd Hardest Football Schedule
There are a ton of ways to quantify what makes a football schedule difficult, but according to an article at On3.com, the Minnesota Gophers will have a tough test in 2023.
PJ Fleck enters year number 7 guiding the Gophers program, and may have his toughest schedule ahead of him.
The Gophers have a highly anticipated opener, as they play host to a new age of Nebraska Football on Thursday, August 31st in Minneapolis.
New Huskers Head Coach Matt Rhule and Nebraska will aim to upset the apple cart early and pull a stunner before the calendar even turns to September.
New starters guaranteed at Quarterback, Running back, Safety, and along the offensive line will provide a challenge for PJ Fleck and his staff in the early portion of the season.
New starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis will look to build upon his limited experience, tossing a total of just 111 passes in his career. Last season, he completed 60 of 111 passes for 946 yards with 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.
Here is the complete schedule for the Gophers this Fall:
Per On3, here is the top 10 teams in terms of most difficult schedules this season:
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Florida Gators
- Maryland Terrapins
- Auburn Tigers
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Michigan State Spartans
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Indiana Hoosiers
