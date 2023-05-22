There are a ton of ways to quantify what makes a football schedule difficult, but according to an article at On3.com, the Minnesota Gophers will have a tough test in 2023.

PJ Fleck enters year number 7 guiding the Gophers program, and may have his toughest schedule ahead of him.

The Gophers have a highly anticipated opener, as they play host to a new age of Nebraska Football on Thursday, August 31st in Minneapolis.

New Huskers Head Coach Matt Rhule and Nebraska will aim to upset the apple cart early and pull a stunner before the calendar even turns to September.

New starters guaranteed at Quarterback, Running back, Safety, and along the offensive line will provide a challenge for PJ Fleck and his staff in the early portion of the season.

New starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis will look to build upon his limited experience, tossing a total of just 111 passes in his career. Last season, he completed 60 of 111 passes for 946 yards with 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Here is the complete schedule for the Gophers this Fall:

Per On3, here is the top 10 teams in terms of most difficult schedules this season:

Ole Miss Rebels Minnesota Golden Gophers Florida Gators Maryland Terrapins Auburn Tigers Arkansas Razorbacks Michigan State Spartans Tennessee Volunteers Rutgers Scarlet Knights Indiana Hoosiers

Source: On3 and ESPN (Stats and Schedule)