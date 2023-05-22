Minnesota Gophers Have the Country&#8217;s 2nd Hardest Football Schedule

Minnesota Gophers Have the Country’s 2nd Hardest Football Schedule

Getty Images

There are a ton of ways to quantify what makes a football schedule difficult, but according to an article at On3.com, the Minnesota Gophers will have a tough test in 2023.

PJ Fleck enters year number 7 guiding the Gophers program, and may have his toughest schedule ahead of him.

The Gophers have a highly anticipated opener, as they play host to a new age of Nebraska Football on Thursday, August 31st in Minneapolis.

Get our free mobile app

New Huskers Head Coach Matt Rhule and Nebraska will aim to upset the apple cart early and pull a stunner before the calendar even turns to September.

New starters guaranteed at Quarterback, Running back, Safety, and along the offensive line will provide a challenge for PJ Fleck and his staff in the early portion of the season.

New starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis will look to build upon his limited experience, tossing a total of just 111 passes in his career. Last season, he completed 60 of 111 passes for 946 yards with 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Here is the complete schedule for the Gophers this Fall:

loading...

Per On3, here is the top 10 teams in terms of most difficult schedules this season:

  1. Ole Miss Rebels
  2. Minnesota Golden Gophers
  3. Florida Gators
  4. Maryland Terrapins
  5. Auburn Tigers
  6. Arkansas Razorbacks
  7. Michigan State Spartans
  8. Tennessee Volunteers
  9. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
  10. Indiana Hoosiers

Source: On3 and ESPN (Stats and Schedule)

Ten Most Disappointing Minnesota Sports Seasons

The 2021 Minnesota Twins entered the season with high expectations, but unfortunately, they've made the list of most disappointing Minnesota teams of all time.

Disappointment is a common feeling for Minnesota sports fans as the years continue. Following the NBA Championship win for Milwaukee, SportsCenter was quick to point out that Minnesota has the current longest streak of seasons without a championship appearance in the four major sports (MLB/NBA/NFL/NHL). The Minnesota Lynx also chimed in on the stat after claiming four championships since 2011.

The ten teams that are on this list all follow a similar pattern. The year prior was either a great season with a playoff run or one that featured a strong core of players that appeared to have taken the next step. Offseason/preseason expectations were high with even Las Vegas oddsmakers believing in a deep run. Unfortunately, those preseason expectations fell short for the following teams. None of the teams listed below made the playoffs.


Filed Under: athan kaliakmanis, Golden Gophers, Gophers, Huskers, matt rhule, min, minn, Minneapolis, Minnesota, mn, Nebraska, PJ Fleck, qb, Twin Cities
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls