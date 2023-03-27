Minnesota Gophers Heading Back to Frozen Four in Tampa

The Minnesota Golden Gopher Men's Hockey team has once again punched their ticket to the Frozen Four, their first time doing so in consecutive seasons since 2002-2003.

With a win over St. Cloud State on Saturday by the score of 4-1, the Gophers will make their way to Tampa for the Frozen Four and an opportunity to compete for a National Championship.

In total, this is the 23rd Frozen Four appearance for the Gophers, which ranks tied for third all-time.

The Frozen Four Semifinals will begin on Thursday, April 6th and the Championship Game will be Saturday, April 8th at 7pm, and will air on ESPN 2.

Here's what the postseason journey for the Gophers has looked like thus far:

Minnesota Gopher Men's Hockey has won 5 titles, but are in the midst of a long drought, as the team hasn't hoisted the trophy since the aforementioned 2003 season.

It would be awfully sweet for Minnesota to get the job done, as they enter the 2023 Frozen Four as the #1 seed, as they have been throughout the postseason in Men's DI Hockey.

The other three teams standing in the way of the Gophers are Quinnipiac, Boston, and conference foe Michigan.

