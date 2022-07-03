Minnesota Ice Arena Could Soon Become Roller Skating Rink

Everyone loves a good roller skating rink and the city of Minneapolis may be getting one very soon.

According to the Star Tribune, there are some early plans to take a vacant ice rink and turn it into a new roller skating rink.

Get our free mobile app

The vacant Victory Memorial Ice Arena on the north side of Minneapolis could soon become a roller skating rink if come plans come to fruition.

This would become the only roller skating rink in the city of Minneapolis, MN.

You hate to see one business close down, but if the doors for a new one can swing open and provide a great opportunity for a community to enjoy themselves, it is certainly something you can get behind.