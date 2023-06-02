Minnesota Native Freitag Commits to Wisconsin Basketball

Highly recruited from both near and far, Minneapolis' Daniel Freitag had a big commitment decision to make today in regard to his basketball future.

The 8th ranked point guard in the nation for the 2024 class per 247Sports, the 4-star prospect had his decision narrowed down to just a few teams nearing decision time on Friday.

Ultimately, the soon-to-be Senior in High School chose to head East to join the Wisconsin Badgers program and Coach Greg Gard.

Here is the official post confirming the news:

Per 247Sports, the Minneapolis area star was recruited by the likes of Nebraska, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Iowa, Iowa State and others.

It's a huge get for a Wisconsin program that has had a noted dip in recruiting success of late.

However, they still are doing a great job as a program of recruiting in rival states, having landed Nolan Winter of Minnesota in the 2023 Class, and Freitag joins fellow Minnesotan Jack Robison in the 2024 Class for Badger basketball.

The Wisconsin Badgers finished last season with a record of 20-15.

Sources: Daniel Freitag Twitter and 247Sports