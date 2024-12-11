Minnesota State Mankato Preps for DII CFB Semifinals
The NSIC arguably had about a half dozen programs this Fall that had a playoff caliber roster and resume.
Minnesota State Mankato was one of them, and the Mavericks have gone on quite the playoff run.
After tough in-season losses to both of our Sioux Falls-based DII programs as well as Duluth on the road, the Mavericks have put it all together down the stretch.
They've picked up postseason wins at Augustana, at top-seeded CSU-Pueblo, and most recently took down Bemidji State.
Perhaps the most impressive part is that they've won each game by 4 points or less.
Here's a look at the updated DII bracket:
The Mavericks are regional champs, and now the programs heads to the final four:
Here's a little bit more about the resumes of the final four teams in the DII bracket:
#1 Valdosta State Blazers (12-0) - 42.8 PPG, 10.1 PPGa, 465.4 YPG
vs.
#4 Minnesota State-Mankato Mavericks (11-3) - 29.5 PPG, 23.4 PPGa, 389.9 YPG
#2 Ferris State Bulldogs (12-1) - 44.5 PPG, 11.2 PPGa, 491.8 YPG
vs.
#3 Slippery Rock (12-1) - 27.0 PPG, 16.7 PPGa, 379.1 YPG
--
Don't miss any of the action this weekend! For more on Minnesota State Football, visit their official site here.
Source: NCAA.com - DII College Football Bracket
