Minnesota State Mankato Preps for DII CFB Semifinals

The NSIC arguably had about a half dozen programs this Fall that had a playoff caliber roster and resume.

Minnesota State Mankato was one of them, and the Mavericks have gone on quite the playoff run.

After tough in-season losses to both of our Sioux Falls-based DII programs as well as Duluth on the road, the Mavericks have put it all together down the stretch.

Get our free mobile app

They've picked up postseason wins at Augustana, at top-seeded CSU-Pueblo, and most recently took down Bemidji State.

Perhaps the most impressive part is that they've won each game by 4 points or less.

Here's a look at the updated DII bracket:

NCAA.com NCAA.com loading...

The Mavericks are regional champs, and now the programs heads to the final four:

NCAA.com NCAA.com loading...

Here's a little bit more about the resumes of the final four teams in the DII bracket:

#1 Valdosta State Blazers (12-0) - 42.8 PPG, 10.1 PPGa, 465.4 YPG

vs.

#4 Minnesota State-Mankato Mavericks (11-3) - 29.5 PPG, 23.4 PPGa, 389.9 YPG

#2 Ferris State Bulldogs (12-1) - 44.5 PPG, 11.2 PPGa, 491.8 YPG

vs.

#3 Slippery Rock (12-1) - 27.0 PPG, 16.7 PPGa, 379.1 YPG

--

Don't miss any of the action this weekend! For more on Minnesota State Football, visit their official site here.

Source: NCAA.com - DII College Football Bracket

Recent Key to the City Rivalry History Between Augie and USF Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

A List of the Rivalry Trophy Games in the Big Ten Gallery Credit: Bert Remien