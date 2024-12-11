Minnesota State Mankato Preps for DII CFB Semifinals

Minnesota State Mankato Preps for DII CFB Semifinals

Gizelka

The NSIC arguably had about a half dozen programs this Fall that had a playoff caliber roster and resume.

Minnesota State Mankato was one of them, and the Mavericks have gone on quite the playoff run.

After tough in-season losses to both of our Sioux Falls-based DII programs as well as Duluth on the road, the Mavericks have put it all together down the stretch.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

They've picked up postseason wins at Augustana, at top-seeded CSU-Pueblo, and most recently took down Bemidji State.

Perhaps the most impressive part is that they've won each game by 4 points or less.

Here's a look at the updated DII bracket:

NCAA.com
loading...

The Mavericks are regional champs, and now the programs heads to the final four:

NCAA.com
loading...

Here's a little bit more about the resumes of the final four teams in the DII bracket:

#1 Valdosta State Blazers (12-0) - 42.8 PPG, 10.1 PPGa, 465.4 YPG

vs.

#4 Minnesota State-Mankato Mavericks (11-3) - 29.5 PPG, 23.4 PPGa, 389.9 YPG

 

#2 Ferris State Bulldogs (12-1) - 44.5 PPG, 11.2 PPGa, 491.8 YPG

vs.

#3 Slippery Rock (12-1) - 27.0 PPG, 16.7 PPGa, 379.1 YPG

--

Don't miss any of the action this weekend! For more on Minnesota State Football, visit their official site here.

Source: NCAA.com - DII College Football Bracket

Recent Key to the City Rivalry History Between Augie and USF

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

A List of the Rivalry Trophy Games in the Big Ten

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

7 Famous Athletes from South Dakota

South Dakota may have a small population, but our state's contributions to sports have been pretty big.

People born in the 605 have gone on to be in the NFL, Major League Baseball, the NBA, WWE, WNBA, and in the Olympics.

Meet seven of the most famous:
Filed Under: CFB, College Football, dii football, DII Playoffs, ferris state, Mankato, Mavericks, Minnesota, Minnesota State, NSIC, semifinals, slippery rock, valdosta state
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls