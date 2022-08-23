Minnesota Timberwolves Sign Former Iowa All-American Luka Garza

Minnesota Timberwolves Sign Former Iowa All-American Luka Garza

Luka Garza had perhaps the best career of any Iowa Hawkeye in the program's basketball history. After spending his first season after leaving the program with the Detroit Pistons, the former All-American was in search of a new home.

After the Pistons released Garza following the season, and the second-year big man was aiming to find a new team.

The Minnesota Timberwolves officially signed Garza to a deal, which figures to be a unique contract:

Garza likely is on an Exhibit-10 contract, meaning he could compete for a roster spot during next month's training camp.

Per DetroitNews.com, the former Hawkeye played for the Trailblazers summer league team prior to signing with the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Garza, who was a 2-time All-American and 2-time Big Ten Player of the Year while in Iowa City, will look to catch on with Minnesota following a brief stint with Portland and Detroit.

After being selected in the second round at 52nd overall in last year's draft, Garza averaged 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in limited action at the NBA level.

The all-time leading scorer with look to catch on with the Timberwolves now, his third stop of his young career. He will wear #55 with the team.

Source: Detroit News

