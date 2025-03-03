Minnesota Vikings, Augustana Launching New Sports League

There's an exciting new change coming in our neck of the woods on the college sports landscape, and it's coming right here to Sioux Falls.

According to Vikings.com, the official website of the Minnesota Vikings, the NFL team is partnering with 6 area colleges to establish a Women's NCAA Flag Football League.

Here are some of the details:

Get our free mobile app

The Vikings are partnering with six NCAA institutions in and near Minnesota, the team announced Monday. Participating schools include Augustana University (Sioux Falls, South Dakota), Concordia College, Gustavus Adolphus College, Bethel University, the University of Northwestern, St. Paul and the University of Wisconsin, Stout. As part of the partnership, the Vikings — with the support of the NFL — will contribute a total of $140,000 to support the league and the participating schools.

Here are some additional details, including events on the schedule:

Teams will compete this April in jamborees at the University of Northwestern, St. Paul and the University of Wisconsin, Stout. A championship tournament will be hosted at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center to cap the inaugural season. Saturday, April 5 – Jamboree at University of Northwestern, St. Paul

Saturday, April 12 – Jamboree at University of Wisconsin, Stout

Saturday, April 26 – Championship tournament at TCO Stadium

It's an exciting new sport on the horizon for the Augustana Vikings, as well as the five other colleges involved.

Here's the official post from Augustana confirming the news:

Here's a comment from Augustana Flag Football's Head Coach Kiley Coyne:

“Football has been a huge part of my life in so many ways, through my career as a band director, where I’ve spent countless Friday nights on the sidelines and as a current player myself with the Sioux Falls Snow Leopards — a semi-professional women’s tackle football team here in Sioux Falls. When the opportunity arose to help bring women’s collegiate flag football to Augustana University, I knew I had to be part of it. This is a chance to build something special, to give women a new platform to compete, grow and lead. I’m incredibly excited for this partnership and can’t wait to see the impact this program will have on our players and the community,” said Kiley Coyne, head coach of the Augustana Women’s Flag Football Team.

For the full release from the Minnesota Vikings, which includes further details and comments from the organizers, click here.

Source: Vikings.com and Augie.edu

Ten Minnesota Golden Gopher Alums in the NFL Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Top 2025 NFL Defensive Free Agents Gallery Credit: Bert Remien