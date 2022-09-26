Minnesota Vikings Fan Shows Off Morbid Rival Tattoos In Video

Now, this is a REAL Vikings fan! The man known as Sir Death recently took Bleacher Report on a video 'tour' of all his tattoos that he has, and when you get the chance to see them up close they are kind of morbid. See what he did to former New Orleans Saint QB Drew Brees!

Sir Death took Bleacher Report on a tour of his fan tattoos. His tattoos all have something to do with the Minnesota Vikings, whether it's the Green Bay Packers players being hit with axes, him fighting and 'killing' a lion, or his daughter throwing a dragon a bear's head, Sir Death certainly has plenty of tattoos that depict the Minnesota Vikings reigning supreme.



If you made it towards the end of the video you may have seen his Drew Brees tattoo, which if you are a fan of the VIkings you'd know that Brees and the New Orleans Saints beat Brett Favre and the Vikings in 2009, and later went on to win the Super Bowl that year, that one made me say 'OH' out loud.

Comments on the video seem to vary, with some commenters saying that they personally know Sir Death and that he is a 'really great guy', others seem taken back that this super fan would spend so much time and money on tattoos that feature various rivals, like Aaron Rodgers on his elbow area.

