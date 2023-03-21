Minnesota Vikings Finalize 2023 Coaching Staff

The Minnesota Vikings like all NFL teams are in the midst of free agency this offseason, but the team has officially finalized their coaching staff for the upcoming season under 2nd year Head Coach Kevin O'Connell.

O'Connell, who guided the team to an impressive 13-4 mark a season ago, made the big splash hire earlier in the offseason, bringing on Brian Flores to lead the Vikings defensive unit.

Now, the entirety of the staff has been officially announced.

Per Vikings.com:

Imarjaye Albury — Defensive Assistant

Thad Bogardus — Assistant Inside Linebackers

Dalmin Gibson — Assistant Special Teams

Pat Hill — Assistant Defensive Line

Michael Hutchings — Assistant Defensive Backs

Among the interesting tidbits on the new staff members is that Gibson is a native of Rapid City, South Dakota:

Gibson will be in his ninth season of coaching. He spent 2022 as the special teams coordinator/defensive ends coach at Southern Illinois after serving as a special teams analyst for Michigan state from 2020-21. A native or Rapid City, South Dakota, Gibson began his coaching career at Dickinson State University in North Dakota while a student. He joined the staff full-time in 2015 as special teams coordinator and linebackers coach for two seasons. Gibson worked with the defensive line and linebackers at the University of Colorado from 2017-19.

The Minnesota Vikings' opponents for the upcoming season have been announced, but we'll have to wait on the schedule and continued moves this offseason.

Source: Vikings.com

