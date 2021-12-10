Minnesota Vikings Hold On to Defeat Pittsburgh Steelers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Dalvin Cook gingerly walked up to the podium, sans shoes, following the Minnesota Vikings' thrilling 36-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

"My feet hurt," Cook said. "You've gotta give the dogs a break. I'm good, though."

The Vikings running back certainly deserved to kick his feet up after rushing for 205 yards and two touchdowns against the Steelers in his faster-than-expected return from a shoulder injury.

Just 11 days after Cook dislocated his shoulder in San Francisco, an injury that kept him out of last week's loss at previously winless Detroit, he lined up in the backfield and enjoyed the most running room he has seen all season. Cook set a franchise record with 153 rushing yards in the first half, and he needed only 14 carries to do it. As a team, the Vikings finished with 5.1 yards per rush before contact against the Steelers, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Cook, 26, has rushed for 978 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games this season and also has 28 receptions. He is the NFL's seventh-leading rusher despite missing three games this season and is fourth in the league in average rushing yards per game at 85.9.

The Vikings (6-7) already had ruled out wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) and rookie offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle) for Thursday night's home game against the Steelers.

