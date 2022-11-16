The National Football League announced their week 10 award winners and after the Minnesota Vikings won an overtime thriller in Buffalo in one of the best and craziest regular season games in recent memory, it's no shock that wide receiver Justin Jefferson was among those honored.

After lighting up the Buffalo Bills with 193 receiving yards and a touchdown on 10 catches, Justin Jefferson was named the NFC Offensive Player Of The Week.

Those 193 yards are his career high and the most by a player in the NFL this season. Oh, and in case you might have been trapped under a rock and missed it, Jefferson also happened to make one of the best catches ever made to keep the Vikings hopes alive in the 4th quarter.

The Minnesota Vikings shared that according to Next Gen Stats, the completion probability was lower than 50 percent on nine of his 10 catches Sunday, a single-game record for the most such receptions during the Next Gen Stats era by three.

The miraculous 32-yarder on fourth-and-18, that he secured with one hand against great coverage, had a completion probability of just 28.8 percent.

Justin Jefferson has now recorded his 20th career game with 100-plus yards and seventh with 150 or more, set new records for within a player's first season.

The 193 yards Jefferson earned in Buffalo was the the fifth-most by a Viking in a regular-season game all-time and it moved Jefferson past 4,000 yards in just his 42nd career game. He currently has 4,076 and trails only Randy Moss (4,163) and Odell Beckham, Jr. Beckham (4,122) for the most yards in a player's first three seasons.

