Moorhead, Mankato Both in Top 5 of Latest DII Men’s Hoops Poll

Both Moorhead and Mankato have spent time recently as the top ranked team in the nation, but after recent losses both teams have taken just a small step back in the latest rankings.

Mankato, last week's #1 team in DII Men's Basketball, is now the 5th ranked team in the country following a loss last week to Minot State. The Mavericks despite being 5th in the poll still received a pair of first place votes.

As for the Dragons, they were upset by USF just a short time ago, and rebounded this week from #5 to #3 in the ranks. Moorhead also received two first-place votes.

Both teams currently have identical records of 17-1 on the season.

Here are the complete rankings:

1 West Texas A&M (12) 16-1 391 2 2 Saint Martin's, Wash. 16-1 362 3 3 MSU Moorhead, Minn. (2) 17-1 361 5 4 DBU, Texas 15-1 355 4 5 Minnesota State (2) 17-1 349 1 6 Nova Southeastern, Fla. 14-2 329 7 7 Colorado Mesa 15-2 306 8 8 Fort Lewis, Colo. 15-2 272 12 9 West Georgia 15-2 237 13 10 North Georgia 14-2 213 6 11 Lander, S.C. 14-2 206 17 12 Gannon, Pa. 15-2 204 15 13 Ferris State, Mich. 15-3 179 14 14 Colorado School of Mines 16-3 168 16 15 Benedict, S.C. 14-2 166 9 16 Minot State, N.D. 15-3 153 21 17 California, Pa. 14-2 145 18 18 USC Aiken, S.C. 14-2 128 22 19 East Stroudsburg, Pa. 14-2 122 11 20 West Liberty, W.Va. 13-3 117 20 21 Northwest Missouri State 13-4 95 24 22 Missouri Western 14-3 85 25 23 Charleston, W.Va. 13-2 49 NR 24 Chico State, Calif. 12-4 39 10 25 Cal State LA 14-3 34 NR

Others receiving votes: Wingate (N.C.) 21, Cal State San Bernardino 16, Walsh (Ohio) 15, Minnesota Duluth 14, Fort Hays State (Kan.) 12, Cal State Dominguez Hills 10, Washburn (Kan.) 10, Indianapolis (Ind.) 8, Lubbock Christian (Texas) 7, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 7, Florida Southern 5, UNC Pembroke (N.C.) 4, Post (Conn.) 2, Concord (W.Va.) 1, Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) 1.

Source: NCAA.com Polls

