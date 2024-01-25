Moorhead, Mankato Both in Top 5 of Latest DII Men’s Hoops Poll
Both Moorhead and Mankato have spent time recently as the top ranked team in the nation, but after recent losses both teams have taken just a small step back in the latest rankings.
Mankato, last week's #1 team in DII Men's Basketball, is now the 5th ranked team in the country following a loss last week to Minot State. The Mavericks despite being 5th in the poll still received a pair of first place votes.
As for the Dragons, they were upset by USF just a short time ago, and rebounded this week from #5 to #3 in the ranks. Moorhead also received two first-place votes.
Both teams currently have identical records of 17-1 on the season.
Here are the complete rankings:
|1
|West Texas A&M (12)
|16-1
|391
|2
|2
|Saint Martin's, Wash.
|16-1
|362
|3
|3
|MSU Moorhead, Minn. (2)
|17-1
|361
|5
|4
|DBU, Texas
|15-1
|355
|4
|5
|Minnesota State (2)
|17-1
|349
|1
|6
|Nova Southeastern, Fla.
|14-2
|329
|7
|7
|Colorado Mesa
|15-2
|306
|8
|8
|Fort Lewis, Colo.
|15-2
|272
|12
|9
|West Georgia
|15-2
|237
|13
|10
|North Georgia
|14-2
|213
|6
|11
|Lander, S.C.
|14-2
|206
|17
|12
|Gannon, Pa.
|15-2
|204
|15
|13
|Ferris State, Mich.
|15-3
|179
|14
|14
|Colorado School of Mines
|16-3
|168
|16
|15
|Benedict, S.C.
|14-2
|166
|9
|16
|Minot State, N.D.
|15-3
|153
|21
|17
|California, Pa.
|14-2
|145
|18
|18
|USC Aiken, S.C.
|14-2
|128
|22
|19
|East Stroudsburg, Pa.
|14-2
|122
|11
|20
|West Liberty, W.Va.
|13-3
|117
|20
|21
|Northwest Missouri State
|13-4
|95
|24
|22
|Missouri Western
|14-3
|85
|25
|23
|Charleston, W.Va.
|13-2
|49
|NR
|24
|Chico State, Calif.
|12-4
|39
|10
|25
|Cal State LA
|14-3
|34
|NR
Others receiving votes: Wingate (N.C.) 21, Cal State San Bernardino 16, Walsh (Ohio) 15, Minnesota Duluth 14, Fort Hays State (Kan.) 12, Cal State Dominguez Hills 10, Washburn (Kan.) 10, Indianapolis (Ind.) 8, Lubbock Christian (Texas) 7, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 7, Florida Southern 5, UNC Pembroke (N.C.) 4, Post (Conn.) 2, Concord (W.Va.) 1, Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) 1.
Source: NCAA.com Polls
10 Most Obscure Minnesota Towns
Gallery Credit: Ben Davis
120 Year Old Minnesota Bridge Still In Use And Freaking Amazing
Gallery Credit: 121 Year Old Duluty Minnesota Lift Bridge-Canva.com