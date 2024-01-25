Moorhead, Mankato Both in Top 5 of Latest DII Men’s Hoops Poll

Moorhead, Mankato Both in Top 5 of Latest DII Men&#8217;s Hoops Poll

Both Moorhead and Mankato have spent time recently as the top ranked team in the nation, but after recent losses both teams have taken just a small step back in the latest rankings.

Mankato, last week's #1 team in DII Men's Basketball, is now the 5th ranked team in the country following a loss last week to Minot State. The Mavericks despite being 5th in the poll still received a pair of first place votes.

As for the Dragons, they were upset by USF just a short time ago, and rebounded this week from #5 to #3 in the ranks. Moorhead also received two first-place votes.

Both teams currently have identical records of 17-1 on the season.

1West Texas A&M (12)16-13912
2Saint Martin's, Wash.16-13623
3MSU Moorhead, Minn. (2)17-13615
4DBU, Texas15-13554
5Minnesota State (2)17-13491
6Nova Southeastern, Fla.14-23297
7Colorado Mesa15-23068
8Fort Lewis, Colo.15-227212
9West Georgia15-223713
10North Georgia14-22136
11Lander, S.C.14-220617
12Gannon, Pa.15-220415
13Ferris State, Mich.15-317914
14Colorado School of Mines16-316816
15Benedict, S.C.14-21669
16Minot State, N.D.15-315321
17California, Pa.14-214518
18USC Aiken, S.C.14-212822
19East Stroudsburg, Pa.14-212211
20West Liberty, W.Va.13-311720
21Northwest Missouri State13-49524
22Missouri Western14-38525
23Charleston, W.Va.13-249NR
24Chico State, Calif.12-43910
25Cal State LA14-334NR

Others receiving votes: Wingate (N.C.) 21, Cal State San Bernardino 16, Walsh (Ohio) 15, Minnesota Duluth 14, Fort Hays State (Kan.) 12, Cal State Dominguez Hills 10, Washburn (Kan.) 10, Indianapolis (Ind.) 8, Lubbock Christian (Texas) 7, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 7, Florida Southern 5, UNC Pembroke (N.C.) 4, Post (Conn.) 2, Concord (W.Va.) 1, Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) 1.

Source: NCAA.com Polls

