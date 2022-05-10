Moving Soon? South Dakota BBB Warns against Moving Season Scams

May is National Moving Month, and when it comes to moving if you're like most people you'll try and wait until it's warm outside.

The act of moving is stressful enough, a person doesn't need the harsh South Dakota winter months to further compound your anxiety and stress levels.

Another big-time stressor when it comes to moving is trying to find a reputable moving company that you can trust, and that won't rip you off. There are plenty of good ones out there, along with a few that will take you for a ride, literally!

This spring, the South Dakota Better Business Bureau wants to remind residents who have a move in the near future to read the fine print in their moving contracts closely to ensure they don't get scammed during this year's busy moving season.

According to Dakota News Now, some of the most common moving scams include; companies not delivering or not picking up items after they’ve been hired, “no showing” the customer after they’ve already traveled, and movers charging overweight fees after already packing up.

Jessie Schmidt, the Vice President of the South Dakota BBB, told Dakota News Now, “Just because a particular moving company has a complaint, does not make them a villain. But if there is a history of complaints, and it’s a similar theme around them, then we would tell you that you just want to be very cautious if you move forward in hiring that organization.”

That's why it's so vital that you do your homework when it comes to searching for a moving company. Thoroughly read the company's reviews from other users on their website and places like Yelp. Also, make sure to scour the fine print in your moving contract agreement for any hidden surprises.

Like Schmidt told Dakota News Now, doing so, will ultimately save you a lot of time, and money, and might I add frustration.

Source: Dakota News Now

