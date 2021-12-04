Multiple Teams From Sioux Falls Tourny Cancel Games Due to Covid

Prior to Thanksgiving, the Sanford Pentagon hosted a great college basketball event with four D1 programs competing over four days.

The University of Washington, South Dakota State University, George Mason University and the University of Nevada competed over three days in the Crossover Classic and delivered some high level basketball on the court each night.

Unfortunately, it may appear that those teams have experienced a minor Covid outbreak stemming from their time in on the court together.

Both the University of Nevada and the University of Washington have had to cancel games due to Covid and now George Mason was forced to sit a player for two games with the same issue.

Washington actually had to postpone a game against Arizona and had to forfeit a game against UCLA due to their Covid issues.

Nevada cancelled their game against North Texas due to head coach Steve Alford and multiple coaches testing positive for Covid as well.

Fortunately, South Dakota State University has been able to play their games since the event and not be interrupted due to Covid.

It isn't as if the folks at the Sanford Pentagon did something wrong in hosting the event, as I have been to numerous events recently and they have plenty of hand sanitizing stations, encourage masks as well as require employees to wear masks as well.

They hosted a great basketball event during a continuing pandemic as almost every venue in this country operates in the new normal.

It is however a reminder of how quickly this virus spreads and how it continues to interrupt sports at all levels in so many different ways.

We wish all those teams and players the best as they recover and hopefully get back on the court as quickly as possible.