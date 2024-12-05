Here’s Your Signing Day Recap for South Dakota, SDSU FB

Both the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State football programs remain alive in the FCS playoffs, but that didn't stop either program from loading up on future players on signing day this week.

USD inked 11 future Yotes, while 19 high school standouts plan to bring their talents to Brookings.

Here's the definitive guide to who area programs picked up this week:

*South Dakota natives in BOLD.

South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Tyrone Cotton III, 6-1, 170, cornerback, Chicago, Illinois (Glenbrook South H.S.);

Landon Dulaney, 6-2, 190, wide receiver, Brandon, South Dakota (Brandon Valley H.S.);

Thomas Dwyer, 6-6, 285, offensive lineman, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin (Lakeside Lutheran H.S.);

Owen Eshelman, 6-3, 195, quarterback, Norman, Oklahoma (Norman North H.S.);

Donovan Fitzmaurice, 6-3, 280, defensive lineman, Ellisville, Missouri (Marquette H.S.);

Myles Green, 6-0, 180, cornerback, Homewood, Illinois (Homewood-Flossmoor H.S.);

Micah Hach, 6-4, 285, offensive lineman, Watertown, South Dakota (Watertown H.S.);

Isaiah Hung, 6-2, 220, linebacker, Liberty, Missouri (Liberty H.S.);

Brody Miller, 6-1, 175, safety, Shakopee, Minnesota (Shakopee H.S.);

Carter Pabst, 6-1, 185, wide receiver, Wichita, Kansas (Eisenhower H.S.);

Travon Pankey, 6-0, 200, running back, Kansas City, Missouri (Oak Park H.S.);

Damarius Russell, 5-11, 175, safety, Waseca, Minnesota (Waseca H.S.);

Sullivan Schlimgen, 6-1, 220, linebacker, Sioux Falls, South Dakota (O'Gorman H.S.);

Lincoln Semchenko, 6-5, 295, offensive lineman, Brandon, South Dakota (Sioux Falls Christian H.S.);

Trillion Sorrell, 6-1, 165, cornerback, Bloomington, Minnesota (Edina H.S.);

Connor Sullivan, 6-4, 265, defensive lineman, Glenview, Illinois (Loyola Academy);

J.B. Walters, 6-4, 275, offensive lineman, Grand Forks, North Dakota (Red River H.S.);

Joshua Wedel, 6-5, 245, defensive lineman, Chaska, Minnesota (Chaska H.S.);

Erimus Wright, 6-0, 180, defensive back, Hazel Crest, Illinois (Hillcrest H.S.)

South Dakota Coyotes

Jaden Brown / DB / 5-9 / 172 / Orlando, Fla. / Edgewater H.S.

Max Coles / DL / 6-4 / 240 / Shakopee, Minn. / Shakopee H.S.

Lucas Feldkamp / OL / 6-5 / 305 / Sioux Falls, S.D. / Brandon Valley H.S.

Chris Herrin / TE / 6-5 / 230 / Terre Haute, Ind. / South Vigo H.S.

Carter Holmes / OL / 6-3 / 280 / Atkins, Iowa / Benton Community H.S.

Dylan Hudgens / LB / 6-2 / 215 / Minnetonka, Minn. / Minnetonka H.S.

Evan Kludt / WR / 6-3 / 185 / Alexandria, Minn. / Alexandria H.S.

Lathan McDaniel / OL / 6-3 / 285 / Indianola, Iowa / Indianola H.S.

Austyn Modrzewski / QB / 6-5 / Littleton, Colorado / Mountain Vista H.S.

Calib Svoboda / DL / 6-2 / 265 / David City, Neb. / Bishop Neumann H.S.

Cain Wallner / LB / 6-2 / 215 / Canton, S.D. / Canton H.S.

--

USD plays host to Tarleton State this weekend in the second round of the FCS playoffs. Kickoff from inside the DakotaDome is set for 2:00. SDSU hosts the Montana Grizzlies on Saturday, a 1:00 kickoff time from Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

For more information on both games, and ticketing information, visit their official sites below.

Sources: GoJacks and GoYotes

