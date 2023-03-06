Nebraska and Minnesota MBB to Face Off in Big Ten Play-in Game

The Big Ten regular season came to a close on Sunday, and with the conclusion came the release of the Big Ten tournament bracket.

The Nebraska and Minnesota Men's Basketball programs both finished near the bottom of the regular season conference standings, and they will face off in one of the two first round games on Wednesday.

The Gophers are the 14 seed, and will meet up with the 11th seeded Huskers on Wednesday night for the right to take on 6th seeded Maryland in round two.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the entirety of the first three rounds, with the top 4 seeds receiving the coveted double bye:

attachment-Screenshot 2023-03-06 162139 loading...

It won't be long before the ball is in the air in Indianapolis for this year's Big Ten tournament. It's safe to say that all four play-in teams (Ohio State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Minnesota) need to make a serious run to have a chance at an NCAA Tournament berth this season.

Tip off between Ohio State and Wisconsin will come at 5:30 Central on Wednesday evening, while Minnesota and Nebraska follow after with an estimated start time of 8:00 central time.

Source: SB Nation - MSN