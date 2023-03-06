Nebraska and Minnesota MBB to Face Off in Big Ten Play-in Game

Nebraska and Minnesota MBB to Face Off in Big Ten Play-in Game

Getty Images

The Big Ten regular season came to a close on Sunday, and with the conclusion came the release of the Big Ten tournament bracket.

The Nebraska and Minnesota Men's Basketball programs both finished near the bottom of the regular season conference standings, and they will face off in one of the two first round games on Wednesday.

The Gophers are the 14 seed, and will meet up with the 11th seeded Huskers on Wednesday night for the right to take on 6th seeded Maryland in round two.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the entirety of the first three rounds, with the top 4 seeds receiving the coveted double bye:

loading...

It won't be long before the ball is in the air in Indianapolis for this year's Big Ten tournament. It's safe to say that all four play-in teams (Ohio State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Minnesota) need to make a serious run to have a chance at an NCAA Tournament berth this season.

Tip off between Ohio State and Wisconsin will come at 5:30 Central on Wednesday evening, while Minnesota and Nebraska follow after with an estimated start time of 8:00 central time.

Source: SB Nation - MSN

Inside Minnesota's Largest Candy Store

I had been to Minnesota's Largest Candy Store once before, but they did some pretty cool things since the last time I was there. They added a bunch of superheroes, Star Wars stuff, and a candy band.

According to their Facebook page, Jim's Apple Farm is actually how the now huge candy store got its start. It is located in Jordan, MN and you can't miss it. It is a huge yellow building.

Even though candy is mentioned in the name, they have a little bit of everything. They have fresh baked pies and cookies and fudge. We walked in and it smelled amazing!

They also have the largest selection of sodas! Then there is chocolate and taffy and gummies and chips and puzzles and games. So much stuff!

They even have a Zoltar machine like in the movie, Big. I had to check that out. He told me the only helping hand is at the end of my arm. Gee, thanks Zoltar.

There were even crickets and worms! Not gummy worms, but actual worms.
They also have candy from all over the world!

The store is seasonal, however. November is their last month of operation for the season.

Filed Under: Basketball, Big Ten, cbb, College Basketball, Cornhuskers, Gophers, hoops, Huskers, mbb, min, Minnesota, ne, Nebraska, Tournament
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls