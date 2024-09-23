Following Illinois Loss, Nebraska Receives Massive QB Commitment

It was a tough loss at home on Friday Night for the Huskers, who fell in overtime against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

All wasn't bad the rest of the weekend for Husker fans though, as the team received a serious boost to an upcoming recruiting class.

On Sunday, news broke that Dayton Raiola has committed to play in Lincoln, following in the footsteps of his older brother Dylan:

Get our free mobile app

Dayton Raiola, a quarterback in the 2026 class and the younger brother of Nebraska freshman phenom Dylan Raiola, announced his commitment to Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers on Sunday night. Raiola, a 5-foot-11, 215-pound junior, is Nebraska's first pledge in the 2026 cycle and is not currently in ESPN's high school prospect rankings for the class. The younger Raiola replaced Dylan as the starting quarterback at Georgia's Buford High School after he left for college and has led the Wolves to a 4-1 start this fall. With his commitment, Raiola becomes the latest member of the family to land at Nebraska. The Raiolas' father, Dominic, was a two-time All-Big 12 selection with the Huskers from 1997 to 2000 before spending 14 seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions.

It's a big get for the Huskers and keeps fans hopeful for the years to come down in Lincoln.

Nebraska this season at 3-1 aims to get back on the right track following their first loss of the season. The Huskers hit the road for the first time this Fall on Saturday, as they travel to West Lafayette to take on the Purdue Boilermakers at 11:00 AM.

Source: ESPN.com