New Survey Shows South Dakota Teens Aren’t The Best Drivers

Learning how to drive is a big moment in any teenager's life. Some teens count the days until they have the keys in their hands.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety rules explain that teenagers in the state are eligible to obtain a license at 16-years-old. However, some parents might want to reconsider that after a new survey shows that South Dakota teen drivers are some of the worst in the country.

Our friends at WalletHub recently conducted a new list of the Best & Worst States for Teen Drivers. Their experts determined this list based on data from "the number of teen driver fatalities to the average cost of car repairs to the presence of impaired-driving laws." They also found a study that shows that motor-vehicle accidents are the second leading cause of death for teen drivers between the ages of 16 to 19. This same age group is also at the highest risk for crashes.

Teen drivers are always a risk no matter how much they have practiced on the road. In all seriousness, how bad are the South Dakota teen drivers? Based on the new survey from WalletHub, they are among the worst.

South Dakota ranks 47th for the Best & Worst States for Teen Drivers. Overall, South Dakota is the 4th worst state for teen drivers.

These are South Dakota's results from WalletHub's new survey:

46 th – Teen Driver Fatalities per 100,000 Teens

– Teen Driver Fatalities per 100,000 Teens 45 th – Teen DUIs per 100,000 Teens

– Teen DUIs per 100,000 Teens 19 th – Avg. Cost of Car Repairs

– Avg. Cost of Car Repairs 40 th – Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita

– Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita 28 th – Presence of Occupant-Protection Laws

– Presence of Occupant-Protection Laws 20 th – Quality of Roads

– Quality of Roads 35th – Presence of Impaired-Driving Laws

So South Dakota parents, make sure your teen or teenagers are truly ready for the open roads. It's okay to pump the brakes!

9 Ways To Ruin Your South Dakota Driving Record Did you know that South Dakota uses a points system with your driver's license? Meaning that if you are convicted of a moving violation, get a ticket, you get a certain number of points.

If those points add up to 15 in one year, or 22 points in two years, you can get your license suspended . Then after the suspension, you'll have to pay application fees and the reinstatement fee.

So, what are the violation that can earn you the most points? Let's find out.

SOURCE: South Dakota Department of Public Safety