The New York Knicks certainly took their time in searching for their next Head Coach and have apparently found their man.

News broke on Wednesday afternoon that New York is planning to hire Mike Brown as the team's next Head Coach.

Brown will replace the fired Tom Thibodeau, who was let go shortly after the Knicks run to the Eastern Conference Finals ended.

Per ESPN.com:

Brown was fired by the Kings in December after a 13-18 start to the season, this despite having led the franchise to its first playoff berth in 16 seasons in 2023 -- breaking the longest postseason drought in NBA history -- a season in which the Kings had the top-rated offense in the NBA. Brown was the only coaching candidate to interview for the Knicks' job multiple times, including holding meetings with Rose, the team's front office and owner James Dolan on Tuesday, sources said. The Knicks also interviewed former Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins, New Orleans Pelicans associate coach James Borrego and Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori, sources said.

