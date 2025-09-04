The 2025 NFL season officially begins tonight, but there are still plenty of moves to be made.

On Thursday, the Denver Broncos solidified the future of their defense by handsomely paying one of their young stars.

The Broncos have depended on and have been pleased with the career progression of edge rusher Nik Bonitto, and he's been rewarded as of Thursday.

Per ESPN.com:

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto and the Denver Broncos reached agreement Thursday on a four-year, $106 million extension that includes $70 million guaranteed, Athletes First announced.

The deal can be worth up to $120 million if Bonitto reaches incentives in the contract negotiated by agent Tory Dandy, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal will run through the 2029 season and makes Bonitto the highest-paid non-quarterback in Broncos franchise history.

Turns out Bonitto is just as good at predictions as he is at chasing down quarterbacks. Bonitto, who was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent next March, said less than three weeks ago that he expected a new deal to get done.

Bonitto's deal essentially completes the offseason trifecta for the Broncos, who have signed wide receiver Courtland Sutton (four years, $92 million), defensive lineman Zach Allen (four years, $102 million) and now Bonitto to long-term extensions since training camp opened.

The Broncos, including general manager George Paton and coach Sean Payton, and Bonitto have consistently expressed optimism that a deal would get done for their second-round pick of the 2022 draft (64th overall).

Bonitto, 25, has steadily moved himself into the conversation regarding the NFL's most impactful edge players. He was a second-team All-Pro last season and earned his first Pro Bowl selection while leading the Broncos with 13.5 sacks, part of Denver's league-leading 63.

He also finished with career bests in tackles (48) and quarterback hits (24) while scoring touchdowns on an interception return and a fumble return. Denver's coaches also said Bonitto played the run better than ever last season.

The Denver Broncos play host to the Tennessee Titans in their opener this weekend, a 3:05 start time from Denver.

