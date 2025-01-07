North Dakota State Bison Win 10th FCS Title over Montana State

North Dakota State Bison Win 10th FCS Title over Montana State

Getty Images

Another tremendous season of FCS football came to an end last night in Frisco, Texas, as a familiar program hoisted the trophy once more.

The North Dakota State Bison took care of business against the previously unbeaten Montana State Bobcats by the final of 35-32 and notched their record 10th FCS Championship.

The Bison were dominant in the contest and sent out a tremendous group of seniors on top.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Per Valley-Football:

Cam Miller accounted for 320 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 2 seed North Dakota State to a 35-32 victory over top-seeded Montana State in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 6, before a crowd of 18,005 at Toyota Stadium.

Miller was named the game's Most Outstanding Player after rushing 18 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns and completing 19 of 22 passes for 199 yards and two TDs.

It was the 18th football national championship in school history, and the program's 10th FCS national title in 14 seasons. NDSU finished the season 14-2 overall, and Montana State finished 15-1.

Here's Senior Quarterback and Iowa native Cam Miller postgame:

The Bison conclude the season with a mark of 14-2 and give Coach Tim Polasek a title in his first season at the helm.

Sources: Valley-Football.org and FCS Nation Radio on Twitter

Recent Dakota Marker History Between NDSU and SDSU

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

South Dakota Born NFL Players of this Century

While not a traditional powerhouse Nation Football League feeder, South Dakota has produces a fair number of football players that went on to the big time in the NFL.

Here are some that have played on various teams over the last couple of decades.

 

Filed Under: cam miller, Champions, College Football, Fargo, FCS, FCS National Championship Game, Football, frisco, montana state bobcats, msu bobcats, MVFC, NDSU, NDSU Bison, North Dakota, North Dakota State Bison, SDSU, South Dakota, South Dakota State, tim polasek, tommy mellott, toyota stadium, USD
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls