North Dakota State Bison Win 10th FCS Title over Montana State

Another tremendous season of FCS football came to an end last night in Frisco, Texas, as a familiar program hoisted the trophy once more.

The North Dakota State Bison took care of business against the previously unbeaten Montana State Bobcats by the final of 35-32 and notched their record 10th FCS Championship.

The Bison were dominant in the contest and sent out a tremendous group of seniors on top.

Per Valley-Football:

Cam Miller accounted for 320 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 2 seed North Dakota State to a 35-32 victory over top-seeded Montana State in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 6, before a crowd of 18,005 at Toyota Stadium. Miller was named the game's Most Outstanding Player after rushing 18 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns and completing 19 of 22 passes for 199 yards and two TDs. It was the 18th football national championship in school history, and the program's 10th FCS national title in 14 seasons. NDSU finished the season 14-2 overall, and Montana State finished 15-1.

Here's Senior Quarterback and Iowa native Cam Miller postgame:

The Bison conclude the season with a mark of 14-2 and give Coach Tim Polasek a title in his first season at the helm.

Sources: Valley-Football.org and FCS Nation Radio on Twitter

