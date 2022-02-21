NSIC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament Bracket Released

The month of March is almost here, but for college basketball fans around the Sioux Empire, you wont have to wait for tournament basketball.

The 2022 NSIC Tournament will run from February 26 - March 1 at the Sanford Pentagon, but the actual tournament will begin this week throughout the league as two teams will try to punch their tickets to the NCAA Tournament.

Now that the regular season is complete, the 2022 NSIC Men's and Women's basketball tournament brackets have been released.

This year, six teams from both the North and the South divisions on both the men's and women's brackets with the top four seeds receiving first round byes.

The Augustana men grabbed the No. 1 seed after their regular season NSIC championship and their top five national ranking.

It is going to be very interesting to see how the Vikings handle having the target on their back the entire tournament.

Here's a look at the entire 2022 NSIC men's basketball tournament bracket.

On the women's side, St. Cloud State grabbed the No. 1 seed and will have a first round bye.

Locally, both Augustana and the University of Sioux Falls made the field so hopefully they both win on Wednesday and advance to the Sanford Pentagon.

Here's a look at the entire 2022 NSIC women's basketball tournament bracket.

If you are looking for some great college basketball in your own backyard, head out to the Sanford Pentagon this weekend for the 2022 NSIC Basketball Tournament.

For more information on the NSIC, their teams and more news surrounding the NSIC Basketball Tournament, you can visit their website.