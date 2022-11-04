NSIC Volleyball Awards, Augie & USF Players Recognized

The 2022 NSIC Volleyball All-Conference Team has been announced and locally both Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls are represented well.

For the Vikings, Erika Bute was named the Libero of the Year while also joining teammates Maddy Guetter and Avery Thorson with first-team honors.

The University of Sioux Falls has two players on the NSIC Second Team All-Conference. Sadie Voss and Jordan Kuper. Voss was also named the 2022 NSIC Freshman of the Year.

First-Team All-NSIC honors

The regular season wraps up this weekend with Augustana at Concordia-St. Paul Friday followed by Minnesota State on Saturday.

The University of Sioux Falls is at Winona State and Upper Iowa.

Quarterfinals of the NSIC Tournament begin Friday, November 11 in St. Paul.