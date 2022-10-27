Of Course, Minnesota Has More Electric Cars Than South Dakota

You're driving down the road and see a car up ahead pulled over to the side. No emergency lights blinking. But the driver is on the phone. Hmmm! Engine trouble? Out of gas? Flat tire? Nope. No battery power.

It's becoming more and more common to see electric vehicles stranded due to lack of charge before leaving on a trip.

I get that more and more people are becoming EV owners. They want to reduce their carbon footprint. And, cities across the country have now been empowered by the Biden administration to roll out a network of high-speed chargers along interstate highways coast-to-coast using $5 billion in federal funding over the next five years.

According to Plugshare, there are dozens of charging stations in the Sioux Falls area. Around 550 statewide. But, only eleven cities in the state.

Next door in Minnesota the number is much higher, 2,890.

Depending on how much time you have, there are charging options. The quickest place to charge is a fast charger, also known as DC Fast. Those charge a car in 20 to 45 minutes.

And as privately owned electric vehicles continue to be popular so do business and commercial vehicles. But for the consumer, there is still much to learn.

As part of a wider effort to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and reduce air pollution near schools and communities, a recent report states nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along with several tribes and U.S. territories, are receiving roughly $1 billion in grants to purchase about 2,500 “clean” school buses under a new federal program.

You can learn more about the SOUTH DAKOTA EV FAST CHARGING PLAN.

