On Sale Date Announced for Summit League Tourney in Sioux Falls

Over the years, the Summit League Basketball tournament has grown in popularity and attendance.

That attendance bump can be attributed to numerous factors including the Denny Sanford Premier Center, the level of basketball increasing, and the support of the fans.

The 2023 Summit League Basketball Tournament will take place in March once again in Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The Summit League announced on Monday that tickets for the event will go on sale in October.

Here is the complete release from the Summit League for the on sale of 2023 Summit League Basketball Championship tickets.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Summit League basketball fans will be able to purchase all-session tickets for the 2023 Men’s and Women’s Championships starting Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. CT, league officials announced Monday. All-session tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center box office.

The men’s and women’s brackets will feature a new format for 2023 as all 10 league members will be participating in the tournaments that now span five days and start on Friday, March 3.

The first day of action will feature games involving the No. 7 vs. No. 10 seeds and No. 8 vs. No. 9 seeds for both genders at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The winners of those respective games will take on the top two seeds Saturday in quarterfinal action.

All previous two-year ticket holders will have the option to purchase 2023 all-session tickets during a limited presale. Those eligible will receive more information via email.

Additional lower-bowl inventory will be available for the general public and prices for 2023 all-session tickets will start at $127.50, which averages out to nearly $7 per game with 18 combined games on the docket for both tournaments.

Also, new for 2023 will be the option for fans to purchase preferred parking passes for Lot D, just north of the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Passes will be sold for the five-day championship for $100 per pass and can be purchased as an add-on when making ticket purchases through Ticketmaster.

If you have questions regarding your Ticketmaster account, please contact the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center box office at 605-367-8460 or at box.office@premier-center.com.

For more information on the Summit League, the teams within the conference, and other news surrounding the league, you can visit their website.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS