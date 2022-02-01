Oops! Your South Dakota Fishing License Just Expired

Having a valid fishing license is one of the most important items in your gear when you begin packing for a day out on the water or ice and a day of fishing.

Last weekend you didn't need a fishing license to compete in the annual Catfish Bay Ice Fish Fest. But at your next fishing tournament chances are you will. So this is your reminder to pull out your wallet and double-check that you renewed your fishing license for 2022.

If you didn't realize it, your South Dakota fishing license expired on January 31. The South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Department have made it easy for all anglers, hunters, and campers to purchase the necessary documents online.

You can download the GO OUTDOORS SOUTH DAKOTA APP where you can purchase a new license or park sticker.

And you can find any information you would ever need on the SDGFP website.

If that taste of ice fishing last weekend has your interest peaked, then check out a few more here.

