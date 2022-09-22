Opening Date Set for Sioux Falls Leaf and Branch Drop-Off Sites

As we officially hit autumn on the calendar, we all know what's coming.

Large piles of leaves and branches on our yards as our trees begin transitioning for the season.

With that in mind, Sioux Falls has now set the dates and times for the city's leaf and branch drop-off sites.

Two facilities will open Saturday, September 24:

West of the Household Hazardous Waste Facility - 1015 East Chambers Street just off of North Cliff Avenue

North Lyon Boulevard - Access is available from West 12th Street to North Lyon Boulevard or from West Madison Street to North Lyon Boulevard

The drop-off sites will be open every day (except Thanksgiving Day):

Mondays through Saturdays: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sundays: Noon - 5:00 PM

The final day to use the drop-off sites is Sunday, November 27.

There is no cost for cars, pickups, full-size SUVs, vans, or two-wheel trailers. Larger loads, lawn service companies, and commercial businesses will not be accepted at the temporary drop-off sites and must go directly to the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill.

Branches must be placed in a pile separate from leaves. Branches must also be smaller than your wrist. Leaves must be removed from plastic bags. All loads must be tarped or in an enclosed vehicle.

Pumpkins will also be accepted at the drop-off sites.

Plastic bags, large trees, stumps, rubble, and household garbage are not accepted.

General information regarding the Landfill, including hours of operation, rates, and materials accepted, is located at www.siouxfalls.org/landfill or call 605-367-8162.

