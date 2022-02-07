3 TV Shows That Should Have a Season Set in Sioux Falls

I just finally got to watch the first two seasons of the TV show Fargo. I know I'm almost a decade late to the party, but OMG! It is good. It's still on Hulu last I knew.

Anyways, the murder-mystery storyline of the second season of Fargo is set in and around Sioux Falls and Luverne, Minnesota. Which made the show even better. They got it right; the look, the people, the culture, and the mood. It felt like the midwest in the late 1970s. Plus season two has Kieran Culkin in it.

It was really cool watching a show set in our part of the country. Especially one that takes the area seriously and doesn't make fun of us.

HBO's Deadwood did a good job representing South Dakota, but it was a historical show. We need other shows to be set in the 605 of the present.

So, I thought this could be a new trend. All TV shows should have a season set in Sioux Falls. Here are some ideas:

The Walking Dead in Sioux Falls

Open on a shot of Rick riding a horse down an abandoned I-229. We see Michonne battling her through a herd of walkers on the bridge at Falls Park.

Then Daryl meets a weird guy that lives on a boat on the Big Sioux River. He doesn’t talk except to mutter quietly, over and over, “It’s Sioux FALLS, not Sioux City, Sioux FALLS not Sioux City, Sioux FALLS not Sioux City, Sioux FALLS not Sioux City…”

Seinfeld in Sioux Falls

How about a Seinfeld reunion special set in Sioux Falls? The gang could hang out in a coffee shop downtown (hey, sponsorship opportunity). George starts by ranting about being stuck behind a guy trying to make a right turn against traffic on Minnesota, “They will never make it, go around!”

Elaine will be obsessing about having to go ALL THE WAY to the Eastside for a party “I could be in the car for upwards of 15 minutes!”

Then Kramer offers to give Elaine a ride on the new Harley he bought from his friend Bob Sacamano. Various hijinks ensue and at the end, we see it’s Uncle Leo in the car holding up traffic.

RANT: Sioux Falls, Please Stop Being Nice When You Drive

Real World: Sioux Falls

We’ll see what happens when six strangers stop being South Dakota nice…well they're not really strangers. Two of them were in the same dorm at USD that semester, one girl went to high school in Canton with the one guy’s cousin, the other two girls have seen each other at Hy-Vee every Saturday for two years.

OK, six relative strangers, picked to live in a loft…well, it’s more of an old house divided up into apartments.

Sigh, OK. This is the story of six people that kind of know each other, picked to live in an old house divided up into apartments, and we’ll see what happens when they stop being polite and start being real!

In the first episode, everybody is watching the Vikings game. Then in the one-on-one confessions, each roommate talks about how they really don’t care for football, but they think everybody else does, so they go along because they don’t want to be rude.

How about a Hand Fishing show on the Big Sioux.

Or The Real Housewives of Harrisburg.

Oh, I got it; Sioux Falls' Diners, Drive-Thrus, and Dives.

Hollywood here I come.

