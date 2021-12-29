Packers, Chiefs Maintain Top 2 Spots in AP Pro32 Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — For the third consecutive week, the Green Bay Packers have the top spot in the AP Pro32 poll.

The Packers earned 10 of the 12 first-place votes. The Kansas City Chiefs, who have won eight in a row, earned the remaining two first-place votes and remained at No. 2.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Get our free mobile app

The Dallas Cowboys gained two spots to move to No. 3. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers slipped a spot to No. 4 despite routing Carolina on Sunday and the Los Angeles Rams also fell one place after a win as they are at No. 5 after edging Minnesota.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 26: L'Jarius Sneed #38 of the Kansas City Chiefs signs a football for a fan after a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Minnesota Vikings In The Super Bowl? Yep, I Can Remember All Four It's that time of year, the time when everyone is talking about the NFL's upcoming Super Bowl

It may be hard to believe, but there was a time when the Minnesota Vikings went to the Super Bowl.

And then they went again. And then again. And then again. Hey, we were one of the greatest teams of all time!

Unfortunately, it was the same time the Vikings lost the Super Bowl. And then again. And then again. And then again. Well, at least we must have been one of the second-best teams of all time!

For a whole lot of Vikings fans...you know, the ones who walk around with younger bones...the Vikings have never been to the Super Bowl.

Then there's the ol' dog that is me. I remember the first time... and the second... and the third... and the fourth.

