Phil Kessel Is The New NHL Ironman, Nets 400th Career Goal

Skating in his 990th consecutive regular-season NHL game Tuesday, Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel gave hockey fans a historical night on the ice. Not only becoming the new ironman of hockey but notching his 400th career goal.

With a 4-2 win over the host team San Jose Sharks, the 35-year-old winger has now appeared in 990 consecutive games, a streak that started Nov. 3, 2009.

"I was happy to get it,'' Kessel said of the memorable evening that was capped by his new teammates chanting his name in a celebratory locker room. "It was a special night. I'm glad to get the win.''

It did not take long for Kessel to break the record, previously established by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle last season. Kessel started the game alongside William Carrier and Nicolas Roy. His record-breaking shift lasted 26 seconds before a break in play led to him going back to the bench.

Later in the first period, Kessel opened the game's scoring with his first goal of the season and his first with the Golden Knights. It was also his 400th career goal, making him the 12th American-born player to reach that milestone.

