Professional Bull Riders Coming Back to Sioux Falls in 2023

The best bull riders in the world are making a return to Sioux Falls in 2023.

The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) 'Unleash The Beast' tour will be at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in late March/early April.

The three-event stop is Friday, March 31, Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2.

Get our free mobile app

The PBR is celebrating its 30th anniversary after starting in April of 1992 with 21 cowboys.

In 2022, more than 500 cowboys from around the world compete in four different PBR tours.

Three-Day ticket packages for the Sioux Falls event are on sale now. Single-day tickets will go on sale to the public Monday, November 7.

The March 31 event starts at 7:45 PM. The April 1 event is at 6:45 PM. The Sunday, April 2 event is at 1:45 PM.

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.